South Africa's Barloworld FY profit jumps on strong Russian business

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Barloworld Ltd, a dealer for Caterpillar Inc, said on Monday full-year profit jumped 18 percent after a growth in mining revenue from its Russian equipment unit and a turnaround strategy in the logistics business.

The company’s diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations for the full year ended September came in at 1,150.9 cents per share, compared with 974.5 cents per share in the year-ago period.

HEPS strips out certain once-off items and is the main profit measure used in South Africa.

Barloworld, which has businesses across equipment, automotives and logistics sectors, declared a final dividend of 462 cents. (Reporting by Patricia Aruo, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)