With DOJ in transition, Barnes & Thornburg adds U.S. attorney in Indianapolis

Barnes & Thornburg announced Tuesday it has brought on the former U.S. attorney in Indianapolis, the latest top prosecutor to leave government service for private practice.

The firm’s recruitment of Joshua Minkler comes on the heels of Kurt Alme, a Trump administration appointee, resigning from his post as the U.S. attorney in Montana on Monday. U.S. Attorney John Bash in Houston, appointed in 2017, resigned his post last month before joining Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

