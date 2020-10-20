Barnes firm launches following Cellino & Barnes founder's death in plane crash

Less than three weeks after the death of prominent personal injury attorney Steve Barnes in a plane crash, a new bicoastal firm bearing his name has officially opened its doors in New York and California.

The formal launch of The Barnes Firm comes days after Barnes’ estranged former partner Ross Cellino opened his own firm, Cellino Law, with five offices across the Empire State. Cellino and Steve Barnes founded and led the personal injury firm Cellino & Barnes, which was dissolved into two separate entities earlier this year.

