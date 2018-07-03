Barnes & Noble terminates CEO Demos Parneros

July 3 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc on Tuesday said it terminated Chief Executive Officer Demos Parneros, citing violations of the retail bookseller’s policies.

The company said the action was taken by its board, but did not provide further details.

“Parneros’ termination is not due to any disagreement with the company regarding its financial reporting, policies or practices or any potential fraud relating thereto,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)