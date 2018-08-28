FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 5:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Barnes & Noble is sued by ex-CEO over termination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A former chief executive of Barnes & Noble Inc filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the bookseller of breach of contract and defamation in connection with his sudden termination last month after a little over a year in the job.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Demos Parneros accused Barnes & Noble founder Leonard Riggio of engineering his “firing without cause” and damaging his reputation, in an effort to maintain control of the company. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)

