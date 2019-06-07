Funds News
June 7, 2019 / 11:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Barnes & Noble to be bought by hedge fund Elliott in $683 million deal

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc said on Friday it would be bought by hedge fund Elliott Management Corp in an all-cash deal valued at about $683 million, including debt.

Shareholders of the once-dominant U.S. book retailer would be paid $6.50 per share, representing a premium of about 42% as of Wednesday’s close.

The company’s shares surged about 34% on Thursday after the Wall Street Journal reported that a deal between the activist hedge fund and bookseller could be reached soon.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

