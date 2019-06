June 10 (Reuters) - Book distribution company Readerlink LLC is working towards making a bid for Barnes & Nobles Inc that would top hedge fund Elliott Management Corp's agreed price to buy the U.S bookseller, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Monday, citing a source.

Last week, Barnes & Noble said it would be bought by Elliott Management Corp for $475.8 million, making the end of the U.S. book retailer as a public company.