Elliott Management nearing deal to buy Barnes & Noble - WSJ

June 6 (Reuters) - Elliott Management is the lead bidder in an auction for Barnes & Noble Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

A deal between the hedge fund and bookseller could be reached in the coming days, the report said here

Last October, Barnes & Noble said it was exploring options after several parties, including founder-chairman Leonard Riggio, showed interest in acquiring the company.

Elliott and Barnes & Noble did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shares of Barnes & Noble were up more than 16% in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)