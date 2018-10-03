Barnes & Noble to explore strategic options

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Bookseller Barnes & Noble Inc said on Wednesday it is exploring strategic options after several parties, including its chairman Leonard Riggio, expressed interest to buy the company.

This comes nearly a month after investor Richard Schottenfeld disclosed a higher stake in the bookseller and said he had discussed with its founder a possible sale of the company.

Shares of the company rose about 24 percent in extended trading following the news. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)