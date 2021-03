March 4 (Reuters) - Barratt, Britain’s largest homebuilder, said on Thursday finance chief Jessica White would step down from its board by June-end for personal reasons after 15 years with the company.

“It was not an easy decision to step down ... but it is the right thing for me at this time,” White said in a statement. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)