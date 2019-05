May 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest housebuilder Barratt Developments Plc said on Thursday its outlook for the year was modestly above prior expectations and reported higher forward sales so far this year.

The firm said total forward sales had risen 2.4 percent to 3.37 billion pounds ($4.39 billion) by May 5, equating to 526 more units than the year-ago period. ($1 = 0.7681 pounds) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)