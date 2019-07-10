Homebuilder Barratt sees annual profit above market view

July 10 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments Plc, Britain’s biggest housebuilder, said on Wednesday it expects annual pretax profit to be ahead of market expectations, helped by margin growth and contributions from joint ventures.

The company, which has over 6,000 employees, said it expects pretax profit of 910 million pounds ($1.13 billion) for the period ended June 30 compared with 835 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8029 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)