UK's Barratt sees annual profit marginally above market expectations

July 14 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments Plc on Wednesday forecast 2021 profit to be marginally above the top end of market expectations, as the housing sector benefited from a tax holiday and higher demand for big homes suited to remote working.

Britain’s biggest housebuilder said it expects adjusted profit before tax for the year ended June 30 to be slightly above the company-compiled analysts’ estimate range of 860 million pounds to 899 million pounds.