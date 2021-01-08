UK's Barratt may resume dividends as half-yearly home sales surge

FILE PHOTO: An advertising board of Britain's largest homebuilder Barratt Developments is pictured in Aylesbury, Britain October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

(Reuters) - Britain’s biggest housebuilder Barratt Developments said on Friday it expects to resume dividends next month, after posting a 14.3% jump in forward home sales for the first half as demand rebounded from COVID-19 lockdown lows.

Britain’s housing market saw a strong end to 2020 with UK mortgage approvals scaling a 13-year peak, thanks to tax breaks and growing demand for spacious homes as people working from home during the pandemic reassess their need for space.

Construction sites have been exempt from the latest nationwide lockdown that started earlier this week.

“Nevertheless, we are mindful of the continued economic uncertainties arising from COVID-19 and the UK’s new trading arrangement with the EU, together with the end of the stamp duty holiday and the changes to Help to Buy,” Barratt said.

The company, which operates in England, Scotland and Wales, reported total forward sales of 13,588 homes for the period ended Dec. 31, up from 11,885 a year earlier.

The value of those sales rose 19.4% to 3.21 billion pounds ($4.36 billion).

The blue-chip company said strong demand in the first-half has reduced the availability of its products in the third quarter, adding that home completions in the second-half would be lower than the first.

Barratt said home completions were up 9.2% at 9,077, for the six months ended Dec. 31, following delays caused by the initial coronavirus lockdowns.

($1 = 0.7362 pounds)