Sept 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest housebuilder Barratt Developments Plc reported higher annual pretax profit on Wednesday, benefiting from higher margins even as it faced a tough real estate market.

The company said its pretax profit rose 8.9% to 909.8 million pounds for the period ended June 30. Barratt also declared a special dividend of 17.3 pence (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)