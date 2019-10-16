Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 16, 2019 / 6:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Barratt sales drop 2.4% in 15-week period

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments Plc, Britain’s biggest housebuilder, on Wednesday said sales fell in the beginning of the year even as it delivered more homes, as a focus on better quality in a tough market dented margins.

The company, which builds homes in England, Scotland and Wales, said sales declined 2.4% to 3.07 billion pounds ($3.92 billion)for the 15-week period ended Oct. 13, while forward sales rose 0.5%. ($1 = 0.7828 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below