CORRECTED-Barrett Business Services, ex-controller settle accounting fraud charges -SEC

(Fixes headline and first paragraph to show controller has settled SEC charges, not the former CFO)

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday that Barrett Business Services Inc and the company’s former controller, Mark Cannon, have agreed to settle charges of accounting fraud involving workers’ compensation expenses.

Criminal charges were filed against the company’s former CFO, James Miller, by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington, the SEC said in a statement.

Without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, BBSI agreed to pay a $1.5 million civil penalty, the statement said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Phil Berlowitz)