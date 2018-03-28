FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
March 28, 2018 / 7:26 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Barrick Gold founder Peter Munk dies at 90

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 28 Reuters) - Canadian mining magnate Peter Munk, who built Barrick Gold Corp from a single mine into the world’s largest producer of gold, has died at the age of 90, the company said on Wednesday.

The blunt-spoken miner became renowned for his philanthropy, donating millions to healthcare and at universities in Toronto and Israel. Munk was invested as a Companion to the Order of Canada, the country’s highest civilian honor, in 2008 for his charitable work and business accomplishments,

Munk forged Barrick to dominate the gold mining industry via a string of acquisitions after founding Barrick in 1983.

He passed away in Toronto, surrounded by family, Barrick said in a statement. ($1 = 1.2912 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Susan Taylor Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.