Barrick Gold founder Peter Munk dies at 90

TORONTO, March 28 Reuters) - Canadian mining magnate Peter Munk, who built Barrick Gold Corp from a single mine into the world’s largest producer of gold, has died at the age of 90, the company said on Wednesday.

The blunt-spoken miner became renowned for his philanthropy, donating millions to healthcare and at universities in Toronto and Israel. Munk was invested as a Companion to the Order of Canada, the country’s highest civilian honor, in 2008 for his charitable work and business accomplishments,

Munk forged Barrick to dominate the gold mining industry via a string of acquisitions after founding Barrick in 1983.

He passed away in Toronto, surrounded by family, Barrick said in a statement. ($1 = 1.2912 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Susan Taylor Editing by James Dalgleish)