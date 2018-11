TORONTO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold shareholders “overwhelmingly” approved its all-stock acquisition of Africa-focused Randgold Resources, the Canadian miner said on Monday after a special meeting.

Votes in favor of the $6.1 billion, no-premium transaction were at 99.8 percent, Toronto-based Barrick said, confirming a Reuters report on Friday. Randgold’s vote is scheduled for Nov 7. (Reporting by Susan Taylor)