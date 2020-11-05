Barrick CEO sees no big risk of Mali changing mining conventions

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold does not see a big risk of Mali changing its mining conventions, its chief executive said on Thursday, after Mali’s interim president said the country aimed to review mining contracts signed during previous administrations.

“It’s acceptable that the new government would want to query any transactions that might have been done in the back end of the previous regime,” Chief Executive Mark Bristow told Reuters. “I don’t see it as a sinister situation at all.”