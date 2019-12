Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Barrick Gold Corp , said on Tuesday it would sell 90% stake in its Massawa project in Senegal to Teranga Gold Corporation for up to $430 million.

Under the terms of the deal, Barrick will have the right to nominate one Teranga director for as long as it retains at least a 10% equity interest in Teranga. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)