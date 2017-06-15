FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina judge lifts restriction on Barrick mine -radio report
June 15, 2017 / 5:43 PM / 2 months ago

Argentina judge lifts restriction on Barrick mine -radio report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 15 (Reuters) - A judge told a radio station in the Argentina province of San Juan that he had lifted a suspension on leaching operations at Canada-based Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine on Thursday.

Judge Pablo Oritja said on Radio Light F.M he understood Barrick had finished all required work following its third cyanide spill in 18 months and had ordered an end to restrictions put in place in late March. A Barrick spokesman in Argentina said the company had not been formally notified. (Reporting by Luc Cohen, Juliana Castilla and Maximilian Heath; editing by Grant McCool)

