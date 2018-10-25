FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 1:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Barrick Gold sees potential to expand Tier 1 assets - Thornton

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp could have nine of the world’s top gold mines in a “relatively short” time under its $6.1 billion acquisition of African miner Randgold Resources Ltd, Barrick Executive Chairman John Thornton said Thursday.

Barrick and Randgold will focus on Tier 1 assets which produce 500,000 ounces of gold annually, have a mine life of more than 10 years and are low cost. The combined company, subject to a Nov 5 shareholder vote, will have five of the world’s top 10 Tier 1 assets, Thornton said on a quarterly conference call with analysts.

Reporting by Susan Taylor, Editing by Franklin Paul

