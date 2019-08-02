Barrick allowed to operate Porgera mine, lease extension being considered

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp said on Friday the National Court of Papua New Guinea had ruled that the miner could continue to operate the Porgera gold mine, while the country’s government considers an application to extend the lease for the mine.

Papua New Guinea’s government is looking into an application by Barrick Niugini Ltd, a joint venture between Barrick and China’s Zijin Mining Group (601899.SS), for a 20-year extension on Porgera’s special mining lease that expires on August 16, the company said. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)