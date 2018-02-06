Barrick Gold to take $429 mln charge at Pascua-Lama gold project in Q4

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp said on Tuesday it expects to record an estimated pre-tax impairment of $429 million at its Pascua-Lama project in South America in the fourth quarter due to reclassifying its gold reserves.

Barrick, the world’s biggest gold miner by output, also said it had formed a working group with Shandong Gold to study a potential partnership at Pascua-Lama, which straddles the border of Chile and Argentina. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)