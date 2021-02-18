Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Company News

Kibali's $500 million should be cleared to leave Congo next month - Barrick CEO

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Barrick Chief Executive Mark Bristow said the group expected to get $500 million belonging to its Kibali gold mining joint venture in Congo out of the country next month, adding that President Tshisekedi’s new government would help “unblock” the money.

The gold miner has been in discussions with Congo’s government over how to get the money out of the country for more than a year. (Reporting by Jeff Lewis and Helen Reid; Editing by Jan Harvey)

