April 16 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp said on Thursday it expects first-quarter gold production of 1.25 million ounces, lower than its output in the year-ago period.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said the figure puts Barrick on course to meet its outlook for the year despite the impact of the coronavirus-led lockdowns. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)