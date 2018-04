April 23 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s largest gold miner by output, reported a 5 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted profit on Monday, primarily reflecting higher gold prices and lower depreciation.

The Toronto-based miner said adjusted net earnings for the quarter ended March 31 were $170 million, or 15 cents a share, compared with $162 million, or 14 cents a share in the same three-month period a year ago. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver, editing by G Crosse)