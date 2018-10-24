FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 24, 2018 / 9:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Barrick Gold posts lower 3rd-qtr profit on declining metal prices

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp, which has agreed to a $6.1 billion deal to acquire Randgold Resources Ltd, reported a drop in third-quarter adjusted profit and revenue on Wednesday, hit by lower prices for gold and copper alongside higher fuel costs.

Adjusted net earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30 were $89 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with $200 million, or 17 cents a share in the same three-month period a year ago.

That beat the 5 cents per share adjusted profit that analysts, on average, had expected, according to Refinitiv. (Reporting by Susan Taylor Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.