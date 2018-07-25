FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 9:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Barrick Gold profit drops on lower gold sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 25 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp reported a sharp drop in second-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday, reflecting lower gold sales, and maintained its full year production forecast to produce between 4.5 million and 5 million ounces of gold.

The Toronto-based miner said adjusted net earnings for the quarter ended June 30 fell to $81 million, or 7 cents a share, compared with $261 million, or 22 cents a share in the same three-month period a year ago. On a net basis, Barrick lost $94 million, or 8 cents a share. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; editing by Diane Craft)

