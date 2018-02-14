Barrick Gold reports net loss in fourth quarter

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp reported a fourth-quarter net loss on Wednesday compared to a profit a year earlier as it wrote down the value of unmined gold at a stalled project in South America after its plans for how to develop the mine changed.

Barrick, the world’s biggest gold producer by ounces, reported a net loss of $314 million, or a loss of 27 cents a share, in the quarter to end-December from a profit of $425 million, or 36 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by James Dalgleish)