Barrick quarterly adjusted profit nearly doubles on higher output

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp’s quarterly adjusted profit nearly doubled as the world’s second-largest gold producer reported higher copper and gold production.

The Toronto-based company reported an adjusted profit of $154 million, or 9 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared to a profit of $81 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s total gold production rose to 1.35 million ounces from 1.07 million ounces. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

