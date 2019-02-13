Barrick's quarterly loss widens on impairment charge, rising costs

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s largest publicly traded gold producer, said on Wednesday its quarterly loss widened due in part to an impairment charge and rise in production costs.

The company, which closed on its buyout of rival Randgold Resources in early January, posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $1.2 billion, or $1.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $314 million, or 27 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Gold production fell about 6 percent to 1.3 million ounces during the quarter.