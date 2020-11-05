Gold prices help Barrick post three-fold jump in quarterly adjusted profit

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp reported a near three-fold jump in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, benefiting from a jump in gold prices fueled by widespread coronavirus stimulus measures unveiled globally.

The Toronto-based company’s adjusted profit rose to $726 million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $264 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)