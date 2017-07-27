FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 4:18 PM / 19 days ago

Barrick president: 'very positive' on Tanzania talks to resolve ban

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold miner by production, has an "open mind" and is "very positive" about talks getting underway with Tanzania to resolve an export ban, President Kelvin Dushnisky told Reuters on Thursday.

Barrick subsidiary Acacia Mining has two mines affected by a ban that Tanzania introduced in March, accounting for some 6 percent of Barrick's 2017 gold production forecast. Barrick maintained its forecast for output of 5.3 million to 5.6 million ounces of gold, but cautioned that could change.

"Given that the discussions are just starting now, and just underway, from our perspective it's too early to go to any conclusion," Dushnisky said in an interview. "We just want to see how the discussions continue and we're going in with an open mind and are very positive about it." (Reporting by Susan Taylor)

