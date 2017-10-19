FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barrick Gold and Tanzania reach agreement, govt to take stake in mines
#Market News
October 19, 2017

Barrick Gold and Tanzania reach agreement, govt to take stake in mines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold has agreed that Tanzania will own a 16 percent stake in three gold mines operated by Barrick’s Acacia Mining Plc, the company and a government minister announced on Thursday.

Barrick Chairman John Thornton told a news conference in the Tanzanian capital that the company had also agreed to pay Tanzania $300 million as a show of good faith.

The company and the government have been in talks for months aimed at resolving a dispute over an export ban which has hit Acacia Mining. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; writing by Maggie Fick; editing by Jason Neely)

