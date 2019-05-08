Company News
Barrick quarterly profit misses analysts' expectations

TORONTO, May 8 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s second-largest gold producer, reported first-quarter profit on Wednesday that missed analysts’ expectations.

In Barrick’s first quarter of operations since its acquisition of Randgold Resources, the company posted net income of $111 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with analyst estimates of $136 million, or 7 cents per share.

The company had reported profit of $158 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

