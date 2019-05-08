UPDATE 1-Barrick adjusted earnings rise in first quarter since Randgold deal

(Adds shares in third paragraph, details throughout)

TORONTO, May 8 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s second-largest gold producer, reported an increase in adjusted earnings on Wednesday as gold output climbed in its first quarter of operations since its acquisition of Randgold Resources.

The Toronto-based company said adjusted net income rose to $184 million in the first three months of the year, from $170 million a year ago, although it fell on a per-share basis to 11 cents from 15 cents.

Shares were up about 1% at $12.86 in premarket trading in New York.

Following the close of its $6.1 billion takeover of Randgold Resources in January, Barrick’s new management has focused on streamlining operations and reviewed its assets to focus on its best-performing and lowest-cost mines.

The company said on Wednesday it had identified the assets that do not fit its portfolio profile, which are likely to be divested. It did not name the mines.

Barrick also said it was “looking at other prospects to the north and into Canada.”

Quarterly net income of $111 million, or 6 cents per share, missed analyst estimates of $136 million, or 7 cents per share.

The company had reported profit of $158 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier, but said the merger had impacted the latest results.

Gold production rose to 1.37 million ounces, from 1.05 million ounces a year ago. Copper production increased to 106 million pounds from 85 million pounds a year ago.

The company reiterated its production forecast of 5.1 million to 5.6 million ounces of gold for 2019, an increase of at least 13% from 2018, but said all-in sustaining costs were expected to rise to between $870 and $920 an ounce, from $806 a year ago.

The company declared a dividend of 4 cents a share. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Bernadette Baum)