Jacobs Holding still majority Barry Callebaut owner after family disposal

ZURICH, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Bookrunner Goldman Sachs said on Friday that Jacobs Holding AG owns 50.1 percent of Barry Callebaut after members of the billionaire family sold shares amounting to 2.7 percent of the Swiss cocoa company.

Renata Jacobs, Nathalie Albin-Jacobs and Nicolas Jacobs sold a combined 150,000 shares in Barry Callebaut, the U.S. investment bank said in a statement.

It described the transaction as a “partial monetisation” aimed at diversifying their personal investments while sticking with the Swiss company.

No price was given for the deal, but at Thursday’s closing share price the package would have been worth 281.4 million Swiss francs ($279.81 million). ($1 = 1.0057 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller Editing by Alexander Smith)