Barry Callebaut says will update guidance in first half of 2018/19

ZURICH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Barry callebaut ag ceo says to announce new mid-term guidance in the middle of current fiscal year Barry callebaut ag ceo says expects global chocolate confectionery demand to continue to grow at between 1-2 pct Barry callebaut ag ceo says barry callebaut consistently outperforms the market Barry callebaut ag ceo says cocoa crop is of good quality, first arrivals are good Barry callebaut ag ceo says strategy is to do bolt-on acquisitions to strengthen gourmet and specialities (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)