Barry Callebaut confirms guidance after solid 9 months

ZURICH, July 11 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate and cocoa maker Barry Callebaut confirmed its mid-term guidance on Thursday after posting an acceleration in sales volumes for the nine months to May 31, helped by new outsourcing volumes.

The company, which makes chocolate for big food groups, has been benefiting from a trend at food makers to outsource chocolate production and is also focusing on the fast-growing business with professional clients, like pastry chefs.

Sales volumes grew 5% to 1,589,181 tonnes in the nine-month period, an acceleration from 2.4% growth in the first half thanks notably to new volumes from a supply agreement with UK biscuit manufacturer Burton’s Biscuit Company.