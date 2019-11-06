Barry Callebaut confirms guidance after solid full year

ZURICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut confirmed it wants to grow sales volumes by 4-6% over the next three years after outsourcing contracts and solid demand in emerging markets helped profit and sales rise in fiscal 2018/19.

Global chocolate confectionery consumption is growing only slowly, but Barry Callebaut’s focus on outsourcing contracts, the fast-growing business with chefs and artisans and emerging markets allows it to outperform the market.