Consumer Goods and Retail
November 6, 2019 / 6:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Barry Callebaut confirms guidance after solid full year

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut confirmed it wants to grow sales volumes by 4-6% over the next three years after outsourcing contracts and solid demand in emerging markets helped profit and sales rise in fiscal 2018/19.

Global chocolate confectionery consumption is growing only slowly, but Barry Callebaut’s focus on outsourcing contracts, the fast-growing business with chefs and artisans and emerging markets allows it to outperform the market.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below