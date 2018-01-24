FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018

CORRECTED OFFICIAL-Barry Callebaut expects chocolate recovery to continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to say three months to Oct. 31, from Nov. 30, after company corrects. Also clarifies first paragraph to say first quarter ended Nov. 30.)

ZURICH, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said it expected the market recovery to continue after sales volumes rose 8 percent in its first quarter ended Nov.30, helped by renewed global appetite for confectionery.

Global chocolate confectionery grew 3.1 percent in the three months to Oct.31, according to Nielsen data, and Barry Callebaut is also benefiting from big food groups like Nestle and Mondelez outsourcing chocolate production.

“We have good visibility on our sales portfolio and expect the market recovery to continue,” Barry Callebaut Chief Executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique said in a statement on Wednesday, adding the company was on track to deliver on its mid-term guidance. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill)

