Barry Callebaut outperforms flat chocolate market

ZURICH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut said it had outperformed the global chocolate industry after its sales volumes rose 8.2% in the three months to Nov. 30 helped by favourable comparables and the recently acquired Russian company Inforum.

The global chocolate confectionery market has been flat recently, but Barry Callebaut has been able to grow faster thanks to its dual focus on supplying big food groups and also professionals like chefs and bakers.

“We had a strong start to the year, outperforming the overall flat underlying chocolate confectionery market. Our volume growth was broad based, with positive contributions from all regions and key growth drivers,” said Chief Executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Thomas Seythal)