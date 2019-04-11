Barry Callebaut Q2 sales growth accelerates

ZURICH, April 11 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Barry Callebaut said sales volume growth accelerated to 3.1 percent in the three months to Feb. 28, helping first-half net profit grow 15.1 percent to 199.1 million Swiss francs ($198.7 million).

Net profit was expected at 197 million francs in an Infront Data poll.

“We have good visibility in our portfolio and expect a further acceleration in sales momentum. This makes us confident we can deliver on our current mid-term guidance,” Chief Executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique said. ($1 = 1.0020 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Tassilo Hummel)