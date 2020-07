ZURICH, July 9 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut said on Thursday sales volumes improved in June and raised its mid-term guidance for the 3-year period starting in September after the COVID-19 pandemic hit sales volumes in the three months to May 31.

Sales volumes fell 14.3% in the third quarter of Barry Callebaut’s fiscal year 2019/20, after progressing 5.4% in the first half.