Cocoa giant Barry Callebaut sees sales accelerating late in fiscal year

ZURICH, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Swiss cocoa giant Barry Callebaut on Wednesday said it expects sales momentum to pick up in second half of its fiscal year.

The Zurich-based company said its first quarter sales volume rose 1.7 percent while revenue increassed 3.7 percent in local currencies, to 1.9 billion Swiss francs ($1.91 billion) in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll.

It is on track to deliver on mid-term guidance ending with fiscal year 2018/19, the company added, while also issuing new guidance for the three-year period to 2021/22 that matches its prior mid-term view for 4 percent to 6 percent volume growth. ($1 = 0.9973 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)