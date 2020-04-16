RPT-Barry Callebaut taps credit facility to cushion impact of COVID-19

(Repeats item to include a corrected alert, no changes to text)

ZURICH, April 16 (Reuters) - Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said it has tapped a 1 billion euro ($1.09 billion) revolving credit facility to get better access to liquidity saying the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business is difficult to predict.

The Swiss company’s net profit rose 11.6% in the six months to Feb. 29 and sales volumes grew 5.4%, but slowed towards the end of the period, Barry Callebaut said on Thursday.

Barry Callebaut supplies chocolate and cocoa products to companies like Nestle and Hershey as well as restaurants and pastry shops that are being severely hit at the moment by lockdown measures to stop the coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 0.9193 euros) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill)