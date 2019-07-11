UPDATE 1-Barry Callebaut confirms guidance as sales growth picks up

(Adds details, background)

ZURICH, July 11 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate and cocoa maker Barry Callebaut confirmed its mid-term guidance after posting an acceleration in sales volumes for the nine months to May 31, helped by new outsourcing volumes.

The company, which makes chocolate for big food groups, has been benefiting from a trend at food makers to outsource chocolate production and is also focusing on the fast-growing business with professional clients, like pastry chefs.

“As anticipated we accelerated our volume growth in the third quarter. All regions contributed to the good sales momentum, and our volume growth was again significantly above the global chocolate confectionery market,” Barry Callebaut said in a statement on Thursday.

Sales volumes grew 5% to 1,589,181 tonnes in the nine-month period, an acceleration from 2.4% growth in the first half thanks notably to new volumes from a supply agreement with UK biscuit manufacturer Burton’s Biscuit Company.

Sales revenue rose by 5.7% to 5.48 billion Swiss francs ($5.56 billion), the company said.

The ramp-up of volumes for Burton’s Biscuit, but also newly acquired Russian company Inforum, contributed to growth in Europe, Barry Callebaut said. Growth in its gourmet business stayed strong in both Europe and the Americas.

The Zurich-based company confirmed its mid-term guidance for 4-6% volume growth on average for the three-year period to the end of its fiscal year 2021/2022.