UPDATE 1-Barry Callebaut extends guidance as net profit jumps

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chocolate and cocoa product maker Barry Callebaut extended its mid-term guidance by one year after its focus on costs helped net profit rise 40 percent in its full year to the end of August.

Global chocolate confectionery sales are stagnant as consumers prefer healthier snacks, but the Swiss group benefits from a trend at big food groups to outsource chocolate production and its fast-growing gourmet business with chefs and pastry makers.

“A more supportive cocoa products market and slightly improving global demand for chocolate, together with the consistent execution of our strategy, give us confidence to extend our mid-term guidance to fiscal year 2018/19,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Net profit at the Zurich-based company rose to 303 million Swiss francs ($303 million) in the 12 months to August, ahead of the 293 million franc estimate in a Reuters poll, also helped by a stable tax rate and lower financing costs.

Without a one-off effect from an acquisition, net profit was 285 million francs, the company said.

It proposed to pay out a dividend of 20 francs per share for 2016/2017, ahead of expectations for 17.8 francs in the poll.

The company, which supplies chocolate to big food groups like Nestle and Mondelez, extended its mid-term guidance to the end of 2018/2019 for 4-6 percent volume growth and earnings before interest and taxes above volume growth in local currencies.

Sales volumes increased by 4.4 percent, driven by a good performance at its gourmet business and outsourcing contracts, with overall sales revenue of 6.805 billion francs. Analysts had expected sales volumes to rise 3.6 percent.

The group’s global cocoa business, where volumes declined during the first months of the fiscal year due to the intentional phase-out of less profitable contracts, returned to slightly positive volume growth and operating profit rebounded.

“Very strong set of numbers, particularly on free cash flow with a bigger than expected rise in the dividend,” Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said.

Barry Callebaut said Chief Finance Officer Victor Balli was retiring and would be replaced by Remco Steenbergen, who joins from Royal Philips, at the beginning of March 2018.